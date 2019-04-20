Mystery man runs away from crash and leaves injured woman in car along I-182 in Pasco

A driver ran from the scene of an early Saturday morning car accident on Interstate 182 and left an injured passenger in the car.

Police are not sure what sent the driver off the interstate around 3:30 a.m. Investigators were able to determine the 2003 Honda Accord was turning from Highway 395 to when the driver lost control and crashed in Pasco, the Washington State Patrol said.

When Pasco police arrived at the scene they spotted a man running across the highway, but they weren’t able to catch up with him. They weren’t able to provide a description, according to dispatch records.

Inside the car, they discovered the car’s owner, Norma L. Rodriguez, 31, of Othello, injured. She was taken to Lourdes Medical Center.