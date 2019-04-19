2 naked men, a stolen dog and a toddler eats pot. After all, there’s a full moon this week

AP

Tri-Cities police are already feeling the side effects of this weekend’s full moon — getting dispatched to check out odd situations around town.

On Thursday, a passerby spotted a naked man at a Union Street parking lot.

The man, who claimed to be God’s warrior, told police he swallowed a large amount of the drug kratom before he wound up wandering outside in the buff.

At first he talked back to the cops, then perched on top of a garbage can in the center of the lot and tried to yank a metal post out of the ground.

After Kennewick officers tried persuading him to get down, he jumped off and charged them. So, they shot him with a Taser, but only one of the probes hit.

The second shock was more successful.

He was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital to be checked out and then booked into the Benton County jail.

Toddler gets high

Also this week, the uncle of a 3-year-old girl thought his young niece was acting strangely and took her to the emergency room.

That’s when they figured out she was high.

She’d eaten one of her mother’s marijuana-infused cookies.

Child Protective Services followed up with the family the next day, said Kennewick police.

Dog stolen from armed robber

In another incident, an escalating feud ended when an accused robber’s dog was stolen.

It started with a report of two men fighting in a car on the 2800 block of Kennewick Avenue.

When officers got there, they learned the suspect had been part of a group that broke into a home the day before and allegedly held a man and a woman at gunpoint. They reportedly stole $1,600 from the couple.

The man who was held up turned around and swiped the accused robber’s dog.

This evidently didn’t sit well with the robber, who confronted him in the Kennewick Avenue parking lot when he saw him stop there to go shopping.

The robber demanded to know where his dog was. When the other man wouldn’t say, the robber shocked him with a Taser, grabbed his car keys and ran away.

Witnesses told police he “left with his mom and was going to the police.”

More nakedness

Drivers along George Washington Way in Richland got more than they expected during their lunchtime drive. The 21-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure.

The zaniness started earlier when Richland police were called last week to investigate a naked man walking along George Washington Way.

They found the man along one of the busiest streets in the Tri-Cities during the noon-hour carrying all his clothes rather than wearing them — much to the distraction of passing drivers.

The 21-year-old was later booked into the Benton County jail for indecent exposure.