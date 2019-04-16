A truck driver was trapped in his truck after falling asleep behind the wheel and crashing Tuesday afternoon. Washington State Patrol

A sleepy driver was trapped inside his truck for about 10 minutes after he ran into a semi on Interstate 82.

Eduardo A Martinez, 28, of Burbank, was behind the wheel of a flatbed truck when he nodded off at 1:45 p.m. as he headed west on the interstate, Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson said. His truck slammed into the semi near Coffin Road about six miles south of Kennewick and crushed the cabin of his truck.

The crash left him pinned inside for about 15 minutes. Firefighters freed him and he was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. Thorson said he was in pain but able to talk.

The semi driver, Angel L. Pagan, 61, of Kissimmee, Fla., was not injured.

State troopers closed one of the westbound lanes for about an hour while they investigated the wreck.

WSP cited Martinez for second-degree negligent driving.