Kennewick man escaped out window after a friend handcuffed and robbed him, police say

It was normal for Mitchell Beckner to show up in Bryan Paige’s apartment on the 5100 block of Clearwater Avenue, so it wasn’t a surprise to find him inside when Paige returned home Wednesday.





But 32-year-old Paige wasn’t expecting his friend to turn on him and start beating him, Kennewick police said.

Then, Beckner, 31, slapped handcuffs on Paige and continued to attack him and also grabbed money from Paige’s wallet, police said.

After several hours, Paige saw a chance to escape and slipped out a second-story window. Someone spotted him running down Clearwater Avenue still wearing the handcuffs and called police.

Police tracked Beckner to a car on North Road 32 in Pasco on Thursday afternoon.

He was arrested with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Pasco Police Department and booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of robbery and unlawful imprisonment.

Paige was treated at Trios Southridge Hospital.