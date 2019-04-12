Crime

Kennewick man escaped out window after a friend handcuffed and robbed him, police say

Washington state crimes by the numbers

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. By
Up Next
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. By
Kennewick, WA

It was normal for Mitchell Beckner to show up in Bryan Paige’s apartment on the 5100 block of Clearwater Avenue, so it wasn’t a surprise to find him inside when Paige returned home Wednesday.

But 32-year-old Paige wasn’t expecting his friend to turn on him and start beating him, Kennewick police said.

Then, Beckner, 31, slapped handcuffs on Paige and continued to attack him and also grabbed money from Paige’s wallet, police said.

After several hours, Paige saw a chance to escape and slipped out a second-story window. Someone spotted him running down Clearwater Avenue still wearing the handcuffs and called police.

Police tracked Beckner to a car on North Road 32 in Pasco on Thursday afternoon.

He was arrested with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Pasco Police Department and booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of robbery and unlawful imprisonment.

Paige was treated at Trios Southridge Hospital.

Cameron Probert

Cameron Probert covers breaking news and higher education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  

Read Next

Former Tri-Cities hospital employee planned to pimp out teen girl for ‘donations’
Video media Created with Sketch.

Crime

Former Tri-Cities hospital employee planned to pimp out teen girl for ‘donations’

Former Trios hospital worker from Richland, WA, admits to sexually assaulting and recruiting a teen girl into the prostitution trade. He acted as her pimp and planned to take naked photos to find clients.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME

Crime

74-year-old man shot by officer was on the ground for 48 minutes until SWAT could get close

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service