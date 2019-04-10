A man’s fight with his father led to an 8-hour Prosser police standoff

An eight-hour-long standoff ended late Monday with a 22-year-old man in jail.

Police arrest Lane M. Graham, 22, around 9:15 p.m. after he shut himself into a Playfield Avenue home starting around 2 p.m. The confrontation started when the young man allegedly threatened to kill his father.

When officers arrived they learned the older man was afraid to go home.

The home is near Prosser High School, but school activities were not affected.

Prosser police and Benton County sheriff’s deputies surrounded the home. When they got him on the phone he refused to come out and threatened to kill any officer that tried to come in.

As the standoff dragged into the evening hours, and into the night, Tri-City Regional SWAT team and mental health professionals joined the effort to talk Graham into coming outside.

Prosser police reported that neighbors left their homes, but it’s not clear if they were evacuated.

Graham was taken to Prosser Memorial Hospital before he was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of obstructing a public officer and harassment.