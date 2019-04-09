Crime

Police, SWAT involved in standoff with man inside Prosser home

Prosser Police Department
Prosser, WA

Three mental health professionals were called to an hours-long standoff at a home in Prosser on Tuesday.

Prosser police and Tri-City Regional SWAT team negotiators had surrounded a home on Playfield Avenue for much of the afternoon and into the evening.

Officer were negotiating with a 22-year-old man inside the house. The status of the standoff was unclear at press time.

The incident was near Prosser High School, but did not affect the release of students from school or after-school activities.

