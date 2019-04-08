Crime

Family of Richland man shot by police has kind words for officer

By Tri-City Herald staff

Scene of Richland officer-involved shooting

A Richland police officer shot 74-year-old Michael H. Miller of Richland outside The Bridge church April 7, 2019 after he allegedly fired a shotgun in the air and then pointed it at police officers. The suspect's condition is unknown. By
Richland, WA

A man shot by police Sunday in Richland is recovering.

Family members of Michael H. Miller of Richland released a statement to broadcast media, including KEPR and KNDU, saying police officers have reassured them that their grandfather will received the help he needs.

“Mental health is a tricky situation to get a hold of, especially at the age of 74,” the statement said. “Take this time to look at those around you, to make sure they are mentally and emotionally doing OK.”

They said they were praying for the family of the officer who shot their grandfather, as “we we cannot imagine the pain that must bring on its own.”

Miller called 911 Sunday morning to say he was near The Bridge church in Richland and had a shotgun.

Richland police fired shots at Miller, hitting him, after Miller fired a shotgun into the air and then pointed it at them during a standoff, said officials.

