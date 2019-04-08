5 cars hit in Tri-Cities neighborhood. Suspected drunk driver is in jail

Washington state arrests for driving under the influence The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs collect crime statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. The most recent numbers available are from 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs collect crime statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. The most recent numbers available are from 2017.

A Benton City man is accused of playing bumper cars through a Richland neighborhood early Saturday.

Five parked cars were hit on the 1300 block of McPherson Avenue, the 1300 block of Williams Boulevard and the 1900 block of Howell Ave., said Richland police Sgt. Mike Harrison.

Police received a call from a resident on McPherson Avenue about 2:30 a.m.

A witness followed a white Ford F150 pickup through the neighborhood, relaying information to police until they found the pickup pulled to the curb near Howell Avenue and McMurray Street, according to police.

No one was injured in the crashes.

Von W. Thompson, 50, of Benton City, was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of DUI.

He remained in jail Monday morning with bond set at $5,000.