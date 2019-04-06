Convicted child rapist residing in Benton City

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has issued a notice that a transient Level 3 sex offender has moved into the 45000 block of Red Mountain Road in Benton City.

Joshua A. Rutherford, 27, has convictions for third-degree rape and third-degree rape of a child. Both convictions were in 2012 in Walla Walla County. He is not currently under state Department of Corrections supervision, according to the sheriff’s office.

Level 3 offenders are the highest risk to commit another sex crime.

Rutherford, who is described as white, 5 feet 8 inches, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, is not allowed on property at schools, parks, libraries and public swimming pools in both Benton and Franklin counties.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may live. Unless court-ordered restrictions exist, the offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he or she chooses.

“Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated,” according to a memo issued by the sheriff’s office. “Such abuse could end our ability to do community notifications.”

Joshua A. Rutherford Benton County Sheriff's Office

The Sexual Assault Response Center is available 24 hours a day to provide advocacy, information, referrals and crisis intervention for victims of sexual violence. Citizens are encouraged to call 509-374-5391 for support or information pertaining to sexual assault.

For additional information and safety tips regarding registered sex offenders, log into the Benton County website at www.co.benton.wa.us.

If you have questions or concerns, contact Detective Mike Wilson, Benton County Sheriff’s Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 509-735-6555, ext. 3853.