They say he was driving drunk. Luckily, a Tri-City roundabout jumped in front of him

Kennewick Police Department

A Tri-City man is in jail after he failed to see a Kennewick roundabout until he’d driven straight through it.

Alexander D. Tanner, 26, was headed east on West Fourth Avenue when he “apparently did not notice the roundabout in time,” said a Kennewick Police Department Facebook post.

“(I)t was determined that his ability to operate the motor vehicle may have been slightly impaired,” said the post.

He was arrested for DUI after crashing his car about 2:55 a.m. Friday at Fourth Avenue and Kellogg Street.

He was booked into the Benton County jail for DUI and four warrants for failing to comply with previous court orders.