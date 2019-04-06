They gave Circle K employee cash for gas and groceries. Police say she pocketed $16,800

A crime both small and big businesses are victims of: embezzlement Ever wonder what embezzlement is? This white collar crime is hurting businesses all over. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever wonder what embezzlement is? This white collar crime is hurting businesses all over.

A Circle K employee is accused of pocketing $16,800 by voiding customers’ transactions and keeping the money for herself.

Samantha J. Beaver, 28, pleaded innocent Thursday in Benton County Superior Court to first-degree theft.

Prosecutors allege the embezzlement happened in 2017 when Beaver worked at the convenience store on Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick.

A manager discovered that Beaver had been keeping the cash paid by customers and canceling out those transactions, according to court documents.

Internal audits and investigation determined the $16,800 was stolen in small amounts.

Beaver admitted in late 2017 that “she had been struggling financially and ... she was stealing between $500-$800 a week,” documents said.

The Kennewick woman is out of custody on her personal recognizance while awaiting trial.