Crime
They gave Circle K employee cash for gas and groceries. Police say she pocketed $16,800
A crime both small and big businesses are victims of: embezzlement
A Circle K employee is accused of pocketing $16,800 by voiding customers’ transactions and keeping the money for herself.
Samantha J. Beaver, 28, pleaded innocent Thursday in Benton County Superior Court to first-degree theft.
Prosecutors allege the embezzlement happened in 2017 when Beaver worked at the convenience store on Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick.
A manager discovered that Beaver had been keeping the cash paid by customers and canceling out those transactions, according to court documents.
Internal audits and investigation determined the $16,800 was stolen in small amounts.
Beaver admitted in late 2017 that “she had been struggling financially and ... she was stealing between $500-$800 a week,” documents said.
The Kennewick woman is out of custody on her personal recognizance while awaiting trial.
Comments