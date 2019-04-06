Crime

They gave Circle K employee cash for gas and groceries. Police say she pocketed $16,800

Ever wonder what embezzlement is? This white collar crime is hurting businesses all over. By
Kennewick, WA

A Circle K employee is accused of pocketing $16,800 by voiding customers’ transactions and keeping the money for herself.

Samantha J. Beaver, 28, pleaded innocent Thursday in Benton County Superior Court to first-degree theft.

Prosecutors allege the embezzlement happened in 2017 when Beaver worked at the convenience store on Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick.

A manager discovered that Beaver had been keeping the cash paid by customers and canceling out those transactions, according to court documents.

Internal audits and investigation determined the $16,800 was stolen in small amounts.

Beaver admitted in late 2017 that “she had been struggling financially and ... she was stealing between $500-$800 a week,” documents said.

The Kennewick woman is out of custody on her personal recognizance while awaiting trial.

Kristin M. Kraemer

Kristin M. Kraemer covers the judicial system and crime issues for the Tri-City Herald. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years in Washington and California.


