One person was taken to a hospital after a semi and SUV collided on Interstate 182 in Pasco.

The crash was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 20th Avenue exit in the westbound lanes. It was reported that one person was taken to Lourdes Medical Center for treatment.

Police closed the 20th Avenue exit for a short time to allow ambulances to reach the crash.

