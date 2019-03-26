Have you been targeted by an IRS scam? These tricks are being used on Tri-Cities residents

Scammers are taking advantage of the approaching income tax filing deadline to try to scare people into giving up their money.
Benton County residents have been getting calls from people claiming to work for the Internal Revenue Service, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
The calls, originating from the telephone number 516-208-4461, are only the latest scam calls to the area, according to authorities.
While the most recent attempts have been by phone, scam artists have used mail, telephone or email to try to bilk local residents. Many times they’ll ask people to buy gift cards and then get the victim to provide them with the card information over the phone.
If people owe taxes, they should know before the IRS ever calls, officials said. They should receive several letters by mail before the IRS will call, and they will get the chance to appeal the tax debt.
The IRS won’t demand immediate payment and will not ask for or require prepaid debit cards, gift cards or wire transfers. The agency also won’t threaten to bring in local police, immigration officers or other law enforcement.
The IRS asks people to make payments to the “United State Treasury.”
More information about tax debts is available at irs.gov/payments.
