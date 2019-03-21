Police pin a man’s SUV against a crane after chase through east Pasco

A Pasco man was jailed after he crashed through a fence during a late-night police chase Wednesday.
Shortly before 11 p.m., Pasco police were investigating alleged threats made by Charlie John Suarez, 30. As they were investigating near the corner of Elm Avenue and Lewis Street, he drove through the area in a dark SUV, police said. As officers attempted to stop him, he fled.
Police pursued him on Oregon Avenue, Highway 395 and Foster Wells Road, before returning to Oregon Avenue.
During the chase, Suarez allegedly swerved at a patrol car and an officer trying to keep the public safe by blocking traffic, Sgt. Scott Warren said.
Officers were finally able to stop him at the 500 block of South Oregon Avenue by forcing him off the road. He crashed through a chain link fence and into a crane company’s property.
Officer Kierra Peoples followed his SUV through the broken fence and pinned it against a crane. She then subdued him as other officers came to her assistance, police said.
Suarez was booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, third-degree assault and attempting to elude police.
