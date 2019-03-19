Bump stock buy back burns through cash. Devices are illegal starting next week

A state buy back of gun devices that turns military-style carbines into automatic rifles is underway in Eastern Washington.
People turned in 46 bump stocks at Kennewick’s Washington State Patrol Office between Sunday and Monday.
The agency wrapped up the first two-day stretch of its program to buy back as many devices as possible before federal rules make them illegal.
So far, owners have turned in 520 during the two days. The largest amount, 160, were brought into the Tacoma office, said Chris Loftis with the Washington State Patrol.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
The U.S. Department of Justice decided in December to ban the devices, which redirect a rifle’s recoil to make the gun effectively automatic. The decision takes effect Tuesday.
Washington put aside $150,000 to buy the devices at $150 a stock, meaning they can buy 1,000 bump stocks back.
After a person turns one in, troopers give them a voucher. The state later writes the person a check.
Trooper Chris Thorson, the public information officer for the Kennewick detachment, said the event went well.
“We had a pretty good turnout,” he said.
Loftis also was encouraged by the turnout. .
“I think the bottom line is that we’re halfway through the event and we have half of the money left,” he said.
Once the money for the program is gone, they won’t be able to buy any more back, Loftis said.
The biggest surprise they discovered was the amount of homemade stocks that people tried to sell back, Loftis said. State troopers didn’t buy them back, but the devices still will be illegal .
Still got a bump stock you want to get rid of? State troopers will be buying them back 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Yakima state patrol office, 2715 Rudkin Road.
Comments