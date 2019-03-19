Crime

Semi loaded with garbage wrecks near Burbank

By Cameron Probert

March 19, 2019

A semi carrying garbage crashed on Highway 12

A semi loaded with garbage wrecked on the highway leading the police to close one of the lanes for about an hour Tuesday morning while they investigated. The truck will need to be emptied before it can be moved.
Burbank, WA

People heading to Walla Walla faced some delays Tuesday morning after a semi full of garbage wrecked on Highway 12.

The 31-year-old semi driver drifted across the fog line shortly after 9 a.m. near Burbank and slammed into an abandoned Ford pickup parked on the side of the road, Trooper Chris Thorson said.

While investigators aren’t sure how long the pickup was parked there, a Department of Transportation driver had spotted it there an hour earlier.

After decimating the pickup, the semi careened of the road and tipped over.

The driver was not hurt.

The state patrol closed one of the lanes for about an hour while they investigated. The road will likely need to be closed again to get the semi back on its wheels.

The load of the truck appears to have stayed inside of the trailer.

