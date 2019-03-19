Crime

It didn’t take Prosser police long to nab this robbery suspect

By Cameron Probert

March 19, 2019 11:00 AM

Prosser Police Department
Prosser, WA

A Prosser man is behind bars today after an early Tuesday morning robbery at a Prosser gas station.

Jose Madrigal, 21, walked into the Ameristar gas station on Merlot Drive shortly before 4 a.m. carrying a backpack. He allegedly told the clerk he had a gun in his backpack before forcing him into a back room, Officer Mark Cole said. Madrigal tried to use a ladder to bar the door. He then stole cash and other items and left, police said.

Investigators are working to determine whether Madrigal had a gun.

Prosser police got a report that the suspect was at the Best Western Inn a block away from the gas station. When they arrived with Benton County sheriff’s deputies, they found Madigal outside.

He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery about two hours after crime occurred.

Cameron Probert

Cameron Probert covers breaking news and higher education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.

