Unknown explosion rocks earthquake sensor south of Kennewick

A seismology sensor picked up an explosion that shook the ground south of Kennewick at 8:47 a.m. Thursday morning.
The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network picked up the ground rumbling along a vacant piece of land in Finley near the intersection of Highway 397 and Interstate 82. It registered as a low-level 2.1 magnitude quake.
The property is owned by the Kennewick Hospital District, according to Benton County Assessor records.
The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network is a cooperative effort by the University of Washington and the University of Oregon which monitor more than 300 seismograph stations across the region.
Network officials told the Herald they are not sure what exactly caused the sensor to register on the property. Often they can pick up rumbling from rock blasting or other construction.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached about the incident and Benton County Fire District 1 officials said they had not received any reports of an explosion or problem in that area.
