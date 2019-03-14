Kennewick man’s connection to 5-pound meth bust being investigated

Investigators are trying to determine if a 43-year-old Kennewick man is connected to the discovery of five pounds of meth at two Mattawa mobile homes this week.
Enrique A. Zamora Osoria was arrested outside of the mobile homes shortly after 2 p.m. on three misdemeanor warrants during a joint operation of a Drug Enforcement Agency task force and Mattawa police, Chief Joe Harris told the Herald.
The investigation led the officers to a mobile home park on the 200 block of Fourth Street about 2 p.m. Wednesday.
As officers searched the buildings, they found five pounds of meth and arrested Joaquin Guzman-Gurrusquieta, 29, of Mattawa, on suspicion of federal drug charges.
Zamora Osoria told investigators he recently moved to the rural city in southern Grant County, but his last listed address was on Olympia Street in Kennewick.
Zamora Osoria is currently being held in the Grant County jail on the warrants.
