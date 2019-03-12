Crime

Kennewick police hunt for man and woman in Fourth Avenue attack

March 12, 2019 06:23 PM

Police were hunting for two people Tuesday afternoon after a man was apparently pushed out of a vehicle on a Kennewick street.

Kennewick officers and medics arrived at Fourth Avenue and South Rainier Street shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday to find a man who was bleeding, according to police reports. Initial reports indicated that he was pushed from a SUV. The man was taken to the hospital.

Officers were looking for a man armed with a .45-caliber handgun and a woman driving a white GMC Denali. No further details were immediately available.

