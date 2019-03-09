Franklin County deputies looking for driver who was racing and then wrecked

Franklin County deputies were hunting for a speeding driver that wrecked their car escaping police north of Pasco.
Deputies spotted a red 1995 Acura Integra racing another vehicle along Capitol Avenue near Foster Wells Road Friday night, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. When the deputies signaled them to stop, the Acura sped away.
The driver didn’t get far. Shortly after turning onto Industrial Way, the car spun out and ended up in a field. The person behind the wheel ran.
Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 509-628-0333.
