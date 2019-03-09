Crime

Franklin County deputies looking for driver who was racing and then wrecked

By Cameron Probert

March 09, 2019 12:49 PM

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office wants to find the person who was driving this car Friday night when they fled from police.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office wants to find the person who was driving this car Friday night when they fled from police. Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Pasco, WA

Franklin County deputies were hunting for a speeding driver that wrecked their car escaping police north of Pasco.

Deputies spotted a red 1995 Acura Integra racing another vehicle along Capitol Avenue near Foster Wells Road Friday night, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. When the deputies signaled them to stop, the Acura sped away.

The driver didn’t get far. Shortly after turning onto Industrial Way, the car spun out and ended up in a field. The person behind the wheel ran.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 509-628-0333.

Cameron Probert

Cameron Probert covers breaking news and higher education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.

