Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver. Richland police seek public’s help

Richland police are hunting for the person who was behind the wheel of a silver sedan that hit a teenage pedestrian Thursday afternoon.
The pedestrian was crossing Truman Avenue around 3:45 p.m. toward an apartment complex when the sedan hit her. The car stopped a few hundred feet past her before continuing toward Kennedy Road, Richland police said on Facebook.
Truman Road runs behind the shopping center near the corner of Queensgate Drive and Duportail Street.
The victim had minor injuries and was taken to a doctor as a precaution.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Traffic Safety Unit Investigators would also like to talk to a man who was driving a white work truck that stopped to check on the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call Richland police at 509-628-0333 or email sswanson@ci.richland.wa.us.
Comments