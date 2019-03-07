Crime

Another credit card skimmer found in Kennewick

By Cameron Probert

March 07, 2019 11:06 AM

Kennewick, WA

Kennewick police are warning people who stopped at a Columbia Drive gas station to keep an eye on their bank account after a theft device was found at the business.

A card skimmer was found attached to a gas pump at the station on the corner of Columbia Drive and Gum Street, police said on their Facebook page.

“If you have used your card at this location recently, please check with your banks to confirm your card hasn’t been compromised,” Kennewick police said.

The devices fit onto card readers at places like gas stations and captures the information from the magnetic strip as its slid into the card reader. Many of them have cameras that film the person entering their PIN.

The device was removed from the card reader, but it’s unknown how much information it caught.

Skimmers can be anywhere, but people can do a few things to protect themselves. People should select credit when using their card, and they should check to see if there is damage or any other indication the card reader has been compromised, such as it being loose. Customers should also check to see if the security tape is intact.

Anyone with information about the skimmer can call 509-628-0333.

