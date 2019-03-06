Wanted man ran for hours through knee-high snow to escape Franklin County deputies

Franklin County deputies are hunting for a burglar who waded through knee-high snow north of Pasco to escape capture.
A man and his son returned to their house around midnight on Saturday to find Nicholas B. Jacome, 37, in the living room, Franklin County Sheriff’s Sgt. Marcus Conner said. Jacome ran from the home, starting a four-hour hunt.
Deputies were joined by a Pasco police dog as they followed Jacome through knee-high drifts, Conner said. Temperatures dropped to about 10 to 12 degrees and the wind started picking up, so they called off the search.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
The crime was an isolated incident, and the public is not in danger, Conner said. The homeowner and Jacome know each other.
Police are asking anyone with information about where Jacome is to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 509-628-0333.
Comments