Pasco man is guilty of trying to kill 3 police officers

A jury found Edwin Espejo guilty Tuesday afternoon of trying to kill three police officers.
The Pasco man was convicted of three counts of attempted first-degree murder after he shot at the officers who responded to a domestic violence call at his home in September 2017.
The officers shot back and he was wounded but survived.
The Franklin County Superior Court jurors also found Espejo guilty of illegal gun possession but they deadlocked on two other charges of fourth-degree assault with domestic violence and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
A date for sentencing is expected to be set at a hearing on March 19. He faces 62 to 78 years in prison, said the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.
Three officers responded to a domestic violence call to Espejo’s basement home made by his teenage nephew on Sept. 16, 2017, a Saturday night.
Three officers went down the wooden staircase with their guns drawn to find Espejo, now 32, in a cramped basement room on South Ninth Avenue.
After hearing Espejo expressed his love to three of his kids and telling them goodbye, Griffin ordered the man to show his hands — both for his own safety and that of the officers.
According to police reports, officers convinced Espejo to send three of his children who were in the room outside.
But Espejo, a convicted felon, didn’t listen to the Officer Matt Griffin’s repeated demands, according to Deputy Prosecutor Dave Corkrum in his opening statement to jurors.
Espejo was near a pistol and told Griffin, Officer John D’Aquila and Reserve Officer David Dillsworth that he wasn’t going back to jail, according to Corkrum.
Espejo stood up and took off his shirt like he wanted to fight the officers, continuing to ignore Griffin’s orders to walk or crawl toward him, Cockrum said.
Espejo empties his gun at officers
Griffin made the call them for “less lethal,” meaning to hit Espejo with a Taser shock.
But after the probes failed to make a good connection, Espejo fell back onto the bed and grabbed a .45 caliber Ruger, Corkrum said.
Then the officers saw a muzzle flash in the dimly lit basement.
Espejo fired all seven bullets from his pistol, missing the officers but coming close enough to pierce the leg of D’Aquila’s pants near his ankle.
“Unloading the gun until you couldn’t fire anymore, that’s the intent of murder,” Corkrum told the jury.
The officers shot a total 21 rounds, hitting Espejo several times in the lower half of his body.
He would have bled to death if it weren’t for the lifesaving measures of the three officers that Espejo tried to kill that night, Corkrum said.
Franklin County Prosecutor Shawn Sant will decide whether to retry Espejo on the other two charges.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
