Man wanted for aiming a shotgun at a deputy caught after a Pasco standoff

By Cameron Probert

February 28, 2019 07:01 PM

Pasco, WA

A man wanted for pointing a shotgun at a Walla Walla deputy is in jail after he tried hiding in a Pasco trailer, say police.

Officers have been hunting for Jason L. Rhoades, 45, since he skipped out on a court hearing in late January.

While his name wasn’t officially released, police officials confirmed they were looking for Rhoades.

Pasco police and the U.S. Marshals Service surrounded a trailer at the Flamingo Village Mobile Home Park near the blue bridge Thursday afternoon. Two people came out but the wanted man refused, said Pasco police Sgt. Scott Warren.

Tri-City Regional SWAT team members were called in to help and after nearly two hours, Rhoades surrendered.

Walla Walla wanted
The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office was looking for Jason Rhoades after he skipped out of a court hearing.
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office

In February, he skipped out before his February trial in charges of first-degree assault, unlawfully having a gun and having a sawed-off shotgun.

The charges stemmed from a report of drunk man with a shotgun on Hanson Loop in Burbank in late June, the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.

As the deputy went to talk to his mother, Rhoades grabbed a sawed-off shotgun. When the deputy tried going inside, Rhoades pointed the gun at him, said investigators.

