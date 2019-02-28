Man wanted for aiming a shotgun at a deputy caught after a Pasco standoff

A man wanted for pointing a shotgun at a Walla Walla deputy is in jail after he tried hiding in a Pasco trailer, say police.
Officers have been hunting for Jason L. Rhoades, 45, since he skipped out on a court hearing in late January.
While his name wasn’t officially released, police officials confirmed they were looking for Rhoades.
Pasco police and the U.S. Marshals Service surrounded a trailer at the Flamingo Village Mobile Home Park near the blue bridge Thursday afternoon. Two people came out but the wanted man refused, said Pasco police Sgt. Scott Warren.
Tri-City Regional SWAT team members were called in to help and after nearly two hours, Rhoades surrendered.
In February, he skipped out before his February trial in charges of first-degree assault, unlawfully having a gun and having a sawed-off shotgun.
The charges stemmed from a report of drunk man with a shotgun on Hanson Loop in Burbank in late June, the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
As the deputy went to talk to his mother, Rhoades grabbed a sawed-off shotgun. When the deputy tried going inside, Rhoades pointed the gun at him, said investigators.
