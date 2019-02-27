2 arrested after 3-hour standoff near downtown Kennewick

Kennewick police arrested two people wanted on warrants Tuesday after the Tri-City Regional SWAT team forced them out of the house.
Police surrounded a home on East Second Avenue near Washington Street after learning David Stickley, 28, was inside.
Stickley was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant, Kennewick police said. Officers were able to talk the other people out of the house, but the wanted man, along with a woman, Heather Rogers, stayed inside.
Rogers, 23, was also wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
After officers learned they may have guns inside the house, the SWAT team was called to help.
After nearly three house, police used “tactical munitions” to force them out.
Officers said they found a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle when they searched the home.
Stickley, who has a series of felony convictions, the latest being in 2013, was booked into the Benton County jail for the warrant along with two counts of unlawful possession of guns.
Rogers was booked into the Benton County jail on her warrant.
Comments