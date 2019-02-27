Franklin County gets 13th Level 3 sex offender

A convicted rapist is the newest addition to the list of Level 3 sex offenders living in Franklin County.
Christen Searcy, 63, is one of 13 Level 3 sex offenders on that list, according to the sheriff’s office. Level 3 offenders are the highest risk to commit another sex crime.
He was convicted in King County Superior Court in 1987 of first-degree rape. In 2013 he was arrested for not registering as a sex offender, sheriff’s officials said.
The Department of Corrections is monitoring him, and, as a transient, he is required to check in with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office every week, said Sheryl Trujillo, the coordinator of the county’s registered sex offender program. That includes providing them with documentation about where he stayed.
Searcy lived in Pasco in 2011. After spending time in prison, he moved to Yakima in 2016.
County officials aren’t allowed to tell any sex offender where they can live. Any restrictions have to be in place as part of the conviction.
“Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated,” according to a memo issued by the sheriff’s office. “Such abuse could end our ability to do community notifications.”
Anyone with concerns or questions can contact the Franklin County Sex Offender Registration Office at 509-545-3527.
