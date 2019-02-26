Prosser police hunt for person who threatened shooting at high school

Police have stepped up their presence at Prosser High School after a school shooting threat surfaced on social media.
Details about the specific threat were not released, but the school district officials said they and Prosser police learned about it Monday evening.
“We take any and all threats very seriously and are working hard to provide a safe environment in which learning can continue,” the Prosser High School Mustangs Facebook page said. “School will continue tomorrow (Tuesday) as scheduled with every precaution and support possible from Prosser Police Department.”
While police did not share the details about the initial threat, someone shared what appeared to be a message from Instagram user “prosserschoolshooter2019” in the comments
The post says, “3/1/19 y’all gonna find out whats hiding under these trench coats!
“‘I got murder on my mind.’ - melly”
In another threat, the same account sent a reply to a Prosser Mustang account saying, “Make sure everyone comes to school on friday. It’ll be an exciting day.”
District officials are working with police to identify the owner of the account, Superintendent Matthew Ellis said.
People with information about the threat can contact Prosser police at 509-786-1500.
