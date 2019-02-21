Richland man left shoeless in the snow after kidnapping and robbery

Three people are accused of robbing and beating a Richland man before shoving him out of a car without shoes Wednesday night.
Richland officers found Junior Edmondson, 22, of Richland, walking injured and shoeless in the snow near the Washington State University Tri-Cities campus around 7:30 p.m.
He said he was hanging out with Anthony Lemos, 21, and Josiah Brown, 24, both of Richland, and Zoe Lund, 20, of West Richland, in a home on the 3800 block of Van Giesen Street when a fight broke out.
They allegedly began punching him, took his phone and some other items from a backpack and forced him into a car, Capt. Thomas Grego said.
They drove to an area near the WSU campus and left him there, according to authorities. Richland police found him nearby.
Officers took Edmondson to Kadlec Regional Medical Center and then to the Benton County jail on an unrelated warrant.
West Richland officers began watching the Van Giesen Street home and they spotted Lemos and Brown get into the car that Edmondson described about 9 p.m. They were pulled over and arrested.
Lund was arrested later at the house.
All are in the Benton County jail on investigative holds for robbery, second-degree assault and kidnapping.
