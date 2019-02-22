He shot at Pasco police 7 times. A jury will decide if it’s attempted murder

A jury was seated Friday in the case of a 32-year-old man accused shooting at Pasco police to avoid being arrested.
Edwin Espejo is on trial in Franklin County Superior Court for the September 2017 gunfight in the basement of a Pasco home.
A total 28 gunshots were exchanged in six seconds between both sides.
Espejo was hit several times, while three officers were not wounded. However, a bullet did pass through the loose pant leg of one officer.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
The father of six is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of second-degree unlawful possession of a gun, fourth-degree assault with domestic violence and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
He was living in the South Ninth Avenue basement with his family when police were called for a domestic disturbance with yelling and fighting.
Espejo, a convicted felon, said he didn’t want police in the house and made it clear he was not going back to jail.
Officers tried to negotiate a peaceful ending for his kids but, when an already agitated Espejo was lightly hit with two Taser probes, Espejo grabbed his Ruger pistol and fired seven shots, according to court documents and police audio.
His trial will resume Monday morning with opening statements, followed by testimony from the 911 dispatcher and the officers.
The jury of four men and 10 women includes two alternates, who will be selected at the end before deliberations.
Comments