Crime

He shot at Pasco police 7 times. A jury will decide if it’s attempted murder

By Kristin M. Kraemer

February 22, 2019 06:02 PM

Dash cam audio from shootout with Pasco police

Newly released audio, photographs and reports paint a clearer picture of what happened in a Pasco basement on Sept. 16 when a domestic disturbance suspect and three officers exchanged fire.
By
Up Next
Newly released audio, photographs and reports paint a clearer picture of what happened in a Pasco basement on Sept. 16 when a domestic disturbance suspect and three officers exchanged fire.
By
Pasco, WA

A jury was seated Friday in the case of a 32-year-old man accused shooting at Pasco police to avoid being arrested.

Edwin Espejo is on trial in Franklin County Superior Court for the September 2017 gunfight in the basement of a Pasco home.

A total 28 gunshots were exchanged in six seconds between both sides.

Espejo was hit several times, while three officers were not wounded. However, a bullet did pass through the loose pant leg of one officer.

The father of six is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of second-degree unlawful possession of a gun, fourth-degree assault with domestic violence and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

IMG_espejo_first_aid_rot_4_1_MNCSFDES_L356185372.JPG
Pasco officers give Edwin Espejo first-aid after they got into a gunfight in the basement of a Pasco home in September 2017.
Pasco Police Department

He was living in the South Ninth Avenue basement with his family when police were called for a domestic disturbance with yelling and fighting.

Espejo, a convicted felon, said he didn’t want police in the house and made it clear he was not going back to jail.

Capt. Ken Roske of the Pasco Police Department releases preliminary details about an officer-involved shooting on September 16, 2017 at 910 S. 9th in Pasco. The officers responded to a domestic violence call at the address. Suspect Edwin Espejo, 3

By

Officers tried to negotiate a peaceful ending for his kids but, when an already agitated Espejo was lightly hit with two Taser probes, Espejo grabbed his Ruger pistol and fired seven shots, according to court documents and police audio.

His trial will resume Monday morning with opening statements, followed by testimony from the 911 dispatcher and the officers.

The jury of four men and 10 women includes two alternates, who will be selected at the end before deliberations.

Kristin M. Kraemer

Kristin M. Kraemer covers the judicial system and crime issues for the Tri-City Herald. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years in Washington and California.

  Comments  