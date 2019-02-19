Crime

Richland stabbing leaves teen in serious condition

By Cameron Probert

February 19, 2019 08:54 AM

Richland police are looking for two people reportedly tied to a early Tuesday morning stabbing on the 300 block of Craighill. Avenue.
Richland, WA

A teen is in Kadlec Regional Medical Center with multiple knife wounds after he was attacked in a Richland park.

Friends brought the 19-year-old man to the hospital around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday after finding him on the 300 block of Craighill Avenue, Richland police said. He was seriously injured after a “disturbance” with two men.

The victim was attacked both inside and outside of a car by the men, Richland Sgt. Drew Florence said.

Police are trying to determine who the attackers were..

Officers spent Tuesday morning taking photos of a section of the neighborhood park near Comstock Street, including a car on the scene.

The attackers appear to have targeted the man, officers said.

Police expect to release more information about the attack later today.

