Richland stabbing leaves teen in serious condition

A teen is in Kadlec Regional Medical Center with multiple knife wounds after he was attacked in a Richland park.
Friends brought the 19-year-old man to the hospital around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday after finding him on the 300 block of Craighill Avenue, Richland police said. He was seriously injured after a “disturbance” with two men.
The victim was attacked both inside and outside of a car by the men, Richland Sgt. Drew Florence said.
Police are trying to determine who the attackers were..
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Officers spent Tuesday morning taking photos of a section of the neighborhood park near Comstock Street, including a car on the scene.
The attackers appear to have targeted the man, officers said.
Police expect to release more information about the attack later today.
Check back for updates.
Comments