Brother attacks brother coming to Richland mom’s rescue

A 40-year-old man is accused of attacking his brother and threatening him with a knife after being kicked out of his mother’s Richland home.
Chad R. Smith is locked up in jail on $50,000 bail.
He faces an April 8 trial date in Benton County Superior Court for second-degree assault with domestic violence.
In court paperwork, Smith wrote that he lives at the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission in Pasco. However, he had been staying with his mother for a few days because of the recent snowstorm.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
During that visit, Smith gave his brother permission to drive his vehicle because of the road conditions.
Smith’s mother noticed that he had been pacing around her home throughout the night, and was concerned since she knows he uses methamphetamine, court documents said.
Then, when she found him with a beer at 11 a.m., she told Smith he could not drink in her home and would have to leave, documents said.
Smith then allegedly called his mother obscene names and threatened to hurt her.
‘Out of control’ son told to leave
His mother called her other son said he needed to come immediately with Chad Smith’s vehicle because he “was out of control and needed to leave,” court documents said.
That was just after noon Feb. 10.
As Bruce Smith pulled up, Chad Smith ran toward the vehicle waving a steak knife, documents said.
Bruce Smith stopped in the middle of the road and tried to hold the driver’s side door closed out of fear his brother would attack him.
Chad Smith allegedly threatened to stab his brother if he wouldn’t open the door, then forced it open by breaking a door panel.
Smith pulled his brother out of the vehicle and grabbed his brother’s dog by the neck, court documents said.
Bruce Smith, afraid for his dog’s safety, was able to get his brother on the ground and restrain him while yelling for a neighbor to call 911, documents said.
Multiple neighbors reportedly seeing the attack.
Police found the steak knife, and noted it was similar to the knives in a butcher block in the house.
Bruce Smith suffered several scratches to his head and face, along with a small cut to his chin, documents said.
Chad Smith was ordered to have no contact with his brother or mother while awaiting trial.
Comments