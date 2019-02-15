UPDATE: Richland police surrounding home connected to Sanford Boulevard shooting

Police have surrounded a home near Williams Boulevard in Richland in connection with a early morning shooting.
Officers were calling for someone inside of the home Friday before going inside. It’s unclear what role the people inside played in the shooting on the 1000 block of Sanford Boulevard, but police confirmed it was connected.
Someone opened fire several times at a residence and a vehicle during a disturbance in the Richland neighborhood.around 5:30 a.m There is no word about whether anyone was injured.
Investigators appear to be focusing on a home at 1018 Sanford Avenue. There are signs of bullet holes in a nearby Toyota Scion.
Officers have closed Sanford between Swift Boulevard and Partridge Street.
Check back for updates.
