Standoff ends peacefully after man fires gun in neighborhood

Pasco, WA
An early morning standoff along 11th Avenue in Pasco ended peacefully Friday morning.
The standoff started when a Pasco police officers patrolling nearby heard gunshots around 4 a.m. When they approached, they spotted rounds on the ground and found a man with a rifle across his chest standing in a doorway, Sgt. Scott Warren said.
The man quickly retreated inside, and barricaded the door.
Police officers walk into a home in the 1800 block of North 11th Avenue in Pasco Friday morning following the resolution of a standoff with an armed suspect. The Tri-City Regional SWAT team responded after Pasco officers patrolling the neighborhood heard gun shots around 4 a.m. and observed a male holding a rifle in the doorway of a home before he barricaded himself inside the house. Three males later surrendered peacefully to officers, according to Sgt. Scott Warren of the Pasco Police Department. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Tri-City Regional SWAT members joined Pasco police outside of the home as they got a phone into the house. After a round of negotiating, the three men inside surrendered. They are currently being questioned.
Pasco police officers stand nearby as a Pasco paramedic checks an individual in the back of a patrol vehicle following a standoff in the 1800 block of North 11th Avenue in Pasco. The Tri-City Regional SWAT team responded after officers patrolling the neighborhood heard gun shots around 4 a.m. and observed a male holding a rifle in the doorway of a home before he barricaded himself inside the house. Three male later surrendered peacefully to officers, according to Sgt. Scott Warren of the Pasco Police Department. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
