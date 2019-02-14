Pasco man jailed after attacking his girlfriend, say police

Pasco police arrested a man after he attacked his girlfriend and stole her car Thursday morning near Court Street and 10th Avenue.
Talon Dean Wicks, 31, is under investigation for second-degree assault after he allegedly punched, choked and kicked his girlfriend and then cut her on the arm, said Pasco police Sgt. Scott Warren. Her wound was not serious, he said.
The domestic violence incident happened on the 900 block of West Court Street at 6:10 a.m. before he got into the woman’s blue Impreza and drove off, said Warren.
Officer Bob Harris found the car near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Clark Street where he arrested Wicks about 7:45 a.m. and took him to the Franklin County jail.
Police say he had threatened to kill her and her family.
