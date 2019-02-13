This Tri-Cities suspect used a skimmer to steal credit card numbers. Know his name?

A thief using a credit card skimmer is trying to steal money from different accounts at ATMs across the Tri-Cities.
Pasco and Kennewick police are trying to identify the man who already tried to access 25 different accounts with the numbers he stole.
He got away with a large amount of cash from at least one Kennewick ATM, police said.
The man, wearing a green jacket and white knit cap, drove a newer Kia Sorrento SUV up to ATMs at HAPO credit union branches, Pasco police said.
Skimmers are a small device that’s placed on top of a credit card reader to record the information from the magnetic strip.
People can spot them by looking for tampering and wiggling the card reader. If the device seems loose or not right, then there might be a skimmer attached.
Kennewick police believe the illegal skimmers were placed on credit card machines inside local gas stations.
Officers are also trying to identify a man in a scarf and a black jacket who was riding with the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pasco or Kennewick police using the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.
