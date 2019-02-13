Hundreds chime in on Pasco police’s rhyming Facebook safety message

School children aren’t the only ones having fun in the snow.
Pasco police displayed their lyrical prowess on Facebook as the latest round of snow fell on the Tri-Cities Wednesday.
They struck viral gold, or at least ice, Vanilla Ice that is.
In their warning about the slick roads, the agency’s social media posters invoked the rapper made famous in the ‘90s.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
“Stop. Collaborate and listen,” said the Facebook post. “Ice is out there and it’s gonna glisten. Seriously, the snow is tricking you into thinking you have some grip, but the ice is underneath, waiting.”
Along with the normal warnings to “#stayhome” and to “#driveslooooooow,” police made sure to add a “#wordtoyourmother!”
The Pasco post was as big of a hit as the song with more than 2,900 reactions, nearly 1,300 shares and 180 comments in an hour.
Most people enjoyed the police parody, sharing their own images of Vanilla Ice. And one commented, “Will it ever stop??? YO! We don’t know!!!”
There was least one critic, too. Kennewick Councilman Steve Lee said he appreciated that Kennewick police “stayed in their lane.”
When someone suggested that Kennewick police should hire Pasco’s public relations team, Lee responded, “Their budget is pretty chocked full of law enforcement personnel.”
Comments