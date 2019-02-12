Convicted robber arrested after West Richland standoff

A convicted robber wanted in California triggered an hour-long standoff with police in West Richland when he refused to leave his girlfriend’s home.
Officers got a tip that Obadiah Lomalynda, 37, was staying with his girlfriend at a 59th Avenue house on Tuesday. He was wanted for not complying with the terms of his sentence for robbery, said West Richland Capt. Thomas Grego.
When officers showed up, people at the house opened the doors to them but Lomalynda locked himself in a room. After nearly an hour, he started talking to officers through the door and he eventually agreed to surrender.
He was taken to a local hospital to be checked before heading to the Benton County jail.
