Snowy footprints were this Pasco burglar’s undoing, say police

While the snow wreaked havoc on Tri-City roads, it helped Pasco police catch a burglar early Tuesday.
A burglar alarm sent Pasco police to the 1400 block of West Clark Street where they found the rear door of a business forced open and a set of footprints in the freshly fallen snow, Pasco police said on its Facebook page.
It didn’t take officers long to follow the prints to a cooler in the alley with items taken from the business. The footprints continued to nearby cars that were prowled.
The steps then led to a restaurant on the 1500 block of Lewis Street where they found another broken door but no one inside.
After they followed the tracks to a nearby stack of soda bottles, they saw Adan Uribe Chapa, 37.
“It was quickly determined that his boots were consistent with the tracks,” the post said. “Officers were able to see that he had allegedly just circled back from the location of the glass cola bottles.”
Chapa was booked into Franklin County jail on investigation of two burglaries.
Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Pasco police at 509-628-0333 or email Officer Josh Glass at glassj@pasco-wa.gov.
