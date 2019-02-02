5 arrested for Interstate 82 drive-by shooting

Five people are in jail after a week-long manhunt connected to a drive-by shooting on Interstate 82.
Daniel Solis, 25, of Sunnyside, was arrested Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Taskforce in a compound in Sunnyside, according to a news release.
The taskforce is made up of local, state and federal law enforcement who hunt for federal and state fugitives.
The agency said five people were arrested for possible involvement in Monday’s 5:30 a.m. shooting on the highway near Prosser.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said someone with a gun leaned out of a window and fired at another car. One person was wounded but his name and condition were not released.
Solis was the only person named by police as a suspect, but two others were booked into Benton County jail Friday on suspicion of drive-by shooting — Fernando Rodriguez, 20, and Marcus G. Starke, 19.
Others were arrested for helping Solis hide, said the agency.
“This is just another example of the dedication and cooperation that exists between our federal, state and local partners to ensure justice to our communities,” U.S. Marshal Craig Thayer said in the release.
Comments