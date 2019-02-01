Man seriously burned in propane explosion in Kennewick

A man in Kennewick was severely burned after he was caught in an explosion while “huffing” propane.
The man was using the gas to get high at a home on the 1800 block of West Seventh Place Wednesday when it caught fire, Kennewick police said. The fire damaged the house and left him with burns across 76 percent of his body.
He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
His family was on the scene at the time. It’s unclear where they were when the gas exploded.
