He ran from a Clover Island crash scene, and almost into a Kennewick police car

A man ended up jail after he rammed a car and nearly hit an officer escaping a Kennewick crash scene.
Heriberto Orozco, 19, was behind the wheel of a red Ford Mustang when he backed into an unoccupied Toyota Camry on Clover Island Drive around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Kennewick police said. After Orozco stepped out of the car, a witness in a Chevy Equinox called police to report the accident.
When Orozco realized officers were on the way, he got back into his car, crashed into the Equinox and sped off down the road.
A Kennewick officer came across Orozco a short time later, when he ran a stop sign and nearly T-boned the patrol car on Washington Street, Kennewick police said.
The officer stopped him, and Orozco was booked into jail for driving with a suspended license, two counts of hit-and-run and reckless driving.
