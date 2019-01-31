Snake stealer strikes Richland pet store

Richland police are hunting for a man who swiped a pair of snakes from a Richland pet store.
The man, dressed in jeans, a dark jacket and a white ball cap, walked into the Petco on Queensgate Drive and slipped a pair of snakes from their enclosures, according to Richland police in a Facebook post.
He tucked them away and walked out of the store, the said.
Police did not say how big the snakes are.
Anyone with information on the man is asked to contact police at 509-628-0333.
