Snake stealer strikes Richland pet store

By Cameron Probert

January 31, 2019 07:18 PM

Richland police are hunting for this man who stole a pair of snakes from a pet store.
Richland police are hunting for this man who stole a pair of snakes from a pet store. Richland Police Department

Richland police are hunting for a man who swiped a pair of snakes from a Richland pet store.

The man, dressed in jeans, a dark jacket and a white ball cap, walked into the Petco on Queensgate Drive and slipped a pair of snakes from their enclosures, according to Richland police in a Facebook post.

Richland police are trying to identify this man who grabbed two snakes from an enclosure at a Richland pet store.

He tucked them away and walked out of the store, the said.

Police did not say how big the snakes are.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to contact police at 509-628-0333.

