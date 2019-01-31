He tried running from Pasco police. He ended up starting a fire instead

A Pasco police chase came to a fiery conclusion Thursday morning after a suspect got stuck in a field near Burns Road.
An officer spotted a SUV driving recklessly near Road 68 and Wrigley Drive shortly after midnight. When he signaled the driver, Ford R. Dickenson, 32, to stop, the man sped away, according to Pasco police.
His flight did not get far. He tried to take the SUV off the road and into a field near Burns Road and Convention Drive, but the dense brush proved too much for him to plow through and the SUV got stuck.
Officers arrested Dickenson, but the hot engine lit the nearby brush on fire, which soon engulfed the SUV.
Pasco firefighters doused the fire. No one was hurt.
