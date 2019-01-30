Scam artists knocking on doors in Kennewick

Kennewick police are warning about some apparent scam artists going door to door trying to get your personal information.
They are posing as Benton County Clean Air Agency employees.
Some residents called Kennewick police to report that scam artists were knocking on doors in the area of West 45th Avenue and South Underwood Street on Wednesday morning., Kennewick police said on its Facebook page.
They were asking for personal information in exchange for a chance to win a $500 gift card.
They also asked to come inside to test the air quality, said Sgt. Aaron Clem.
The clean air agency told officers they don’t ask for personal information if they do knock on a door. They also would be wearing a lanyard with their identification and their clothing would have the agency logo.
Solicitors are required to be licensed by the city, police said. If you’re in doubt, ask them for their paperwork.
Anyone with concerns can call dispatch at 509-628-0333.
