Inattention blamed for semi crash on Highway 395 near Eltopia

An early morning crash wrecked two semis on Highway 395 near Eltopia and closed the northbound lanes for hours.
Gregorio C. Barrera, 46, of Othello, was pulling away from a weigh station and into the northbound traffic at 4:16 a.m. Wednesday, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson. The driver of the second semi, Nicolay G. Zaytsev, 33, of Vancouver, wasn’t paying attention and slammed into the other truck as it was getting up to speed.
It took a couple hours to remove the wreckage that closed the northbound lanes. One of the trucks spilled potato sludge across the road.
Both men were taken to Lourdes Medical Center with minor injuries, troopers said.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The state patrol cited Zaytsev with second-degree negligent driving.
Comments