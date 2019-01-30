Crime

Woman arrested after fighting with a driver on George Washington Way

By Cameron Probert

January 30, 2019 01:54 PM

George Washington Way in Richland
Richland, WA

A fight in a car on George Washington Way left a man bloody and a woman in jail Tuesday.

The man was driving down the street about 7 a.m. as he was arguing with his passenger, Melissa P. Lozano, 38 of Burbank, said a Richland police Facebook post.

He stopped on George Washington Way and she allegedly pulled out a 4-inch knife.

She reportedly cut his hand when he tried to take the knife away, said police.

Lozano walked away from the car but she was arrested a short time later and booked into the Benton County jail on investigation of second-degree assault.

The man refused medical help.

