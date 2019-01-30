Benton City standoff ends with arrest

A man with a history of fighting with officers triggered an hour-long standoff in Benton City late Tuesday, said officials.
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office asked for help finding Wayne B. Bradley, 37, after he allegedly assaulted someone and held them against their will, said a Facebook post from Benton County sheriff’s officials and Sgt. John Thompson.
The state Department of Corrections also was looking for Bradley after he reportedly skipped out on his probation requirements following a 2016 conviction for assaulting an officer. It was the first of two times he faced that charge in a year, according to court records.
He previously threatened to “shoot it out” with police, said the post.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Online court records show Bradley’s criminal history is divided between the Tri-Cities and Whatcom County in northwest Washington.
Tuesday, deputies arrived about 10:30 p.m. to find him and two other people inside a manufactured home at 400 14th Street. Deputies surrounded the home and Tri-City Regional SWAT team members were called in to help.
After more than an hour of negotiating, Bradley let the two others leave before turning himself in.
He was booked into the Benton County jail on the warrants and for resisting arrest.
Comments