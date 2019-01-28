Crime

Man reports being shot as he drove on I-82 west of Tri-Cities

By Annette Cary

January 28, 2019 05:06 PM

Deputies are looking for Daniel Solis, 25, of Sunnyside, in connection with a shooting on Interstate 82 near Prosser.
Prosser, WA

Benton County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people from Sunnyside suspected of shooting a driver early Sunday on Interstate 82 near Prosser west of the Tri-Cities.

A victim called 911 to say he had been shot about 5:30 a.m. by someone in a car driving east on the highway, said a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

A man with a gun reportedly leaned out of a passing car and shot at the victim’s car, said the post.

Police are looking for Daniel Solis, 25, of Sunnyside, and a 17-year-old male, also from Sunnyside, in connection with the drive-by shooting.

Sheriff’s officials could not be reached Monday about the incident or the condition of the wounded driver.

