Man reports being shot as he drove on I-82 west of Tri-Cities

Benton County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people from Sunnyside suspected of shooting a driver early Sunday on Interstate 82 near Prosser west of the Tri-Cities.
A victim called 911 to say he had been shot about 5:30 a.m. by someone in a car driving east on the highway, said a sheriff’s office Facebook post.
A man with a gun reportedly leaned out of a passing car and shot at the victim’s car, said the post.
Police are looking for Daniel Solis, 25, of Sunnyside, and a 17-year-old male, also from Sunnyside, in connection with the drive-by shooting.
Sheriff’s officials could not be reached Monday about the incident or the condition of the wounded driver.
